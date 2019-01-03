Fayemi made this charge while launching the emblem appeal fund in Ado-ahead of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor warned against engaging in acts that could endanger the fragile peace of the country and also appealed to the people to desist from fanning the embers of war.

The governor who was represented by the deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, praised members of the Nigerian Legion and serving soldiers for their sacrifice to keep the country united.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event signaled the commencement of activities to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The activities will climax on Jan. 15, with the laying of wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes.

“There is no price too high to pay for peace when compared to the cost of war.

“I therefore enjoin all engaged in acts that can endanger the fragile peace in our nation to desist from fanning the embers of war.

“This nation cannot afford another war and we must live in peace with one another.

“We must resolve that never again shall we allow our dear nation by our actions or inaction to experience another war,” he said.

Fayemi noted that everything must be done to encourage the Armed Forces to step up efforts at defending the territorial integrity of the country at all times.

This, he said, must begin with providing adequate equipment and minimum necessary resources to mobilise against those who could oppose good governance.

The governor warned against endangering the lives of the nation’s gallant soldiers by acts of omission or commission saying, “the days of diverting funds meant for insurgency and welfare of Armed Forces are gone forever.”

According to him, the emblem launch was in commemoration of soldiers who fought gallantly and laid down their lives for the sovereignty of the nation and to honour and support the veterans who are still alive.

Fayemi commended the valour exhibited by veterans of the 1st and 2nd World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, and the contemporary soldiers fighting insurgency and various forms of security challenges in the country.

Col. Adeyanju Olorunda (rtd), the chairman of the state branch of the Nigerian Legion, said that the launch was aimed at raising funds for widows and dependants of fallen heroes and war veterans.

Olorunda appealed to the state government to assist the legionnaires, regretting that many of them were being poorly treated, in spite of serving their fatherland diligently.

He urged the state government to donate a bus to the association, appoint members into political offices and empower them.

Mr Sesan Alabi, Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training, urged Nigerians to assist the families of fallen heroes.

He said such an act would motivate those in active service, that their efforts in sustaining the nation’s territorial integrity are not in vain.