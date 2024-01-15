ADVERTISEMENT
Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

Ima Elijah

The nation collectively pays homage to those who have bravely defended and protected Nigeria's interests throughout history.

President Bola Tinubu is set to lead a distinguished array of high-profile personalities to partake in the solemn ceremony. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu is set to lead a distinguished array of high-profile personalities, including members of the diplomatic corps, to partake in the solemn ceremony.

The AFRDC, an annual event orchestrated by the Ministry of Defence, serves as a poignant tribute to Nigeria's fallen heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace support operations worldwide, and various internal security missions.

Already present at the venue are the country's top military officials, with Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, heading the procession.

The event draws together all service chiefs and heads of other security agencies, embodying a unified front in honouring the nation's heroes.

