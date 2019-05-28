Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made this known in Katsina while answering reporters’ questions on preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration of Gov. Aminu Masari for a second term in office.

“The bandits have been killing and terrorising people in the seven local government areas bordering the large Rugu forest in the state.”

“The report from security agents handling operations in Batsari local government is highly positive.

“The military has been identifying the camps of the bandits in the forest and have been destroying them.

“They are flushing out the bandits from their hideouts and the government is giving them the support,” he said.

According to Inuwa, the state government plans to hold a low key inaugural celebration as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost to the activities of bandits in the past two months.

“We are not going to have elaborate celebration this time around, but if situation permits, we will hold the celebrations on Democracy Day (June 12),” he said.

The secretary praised journalists for the support it had given the state government in the past four years