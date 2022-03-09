Arm yourselves against killer herdsmen - Ortom urges Benue people

Ortom said this in a reaction to recent killings of five people in his hometown by suspected killer herdsmen.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor said it has become necessary to fight back the invaders, especially in the rural communities.

He listed the names of the victims of the deadly attack which took place at Tse Ahentse near Iyordye in Guma LGA early hours of Tuesday as Clement Tortiv, Enoch Utim, Terkimbi Kutaer, Mtaaega Tyogbea and Aondoaver Swende.

It was gathered that those who sustained injuries are Sunday Gaga and Torkwase Igbira.

Ortom insisted that the security operatives are overstretched which is why the citizens must be on guard to assist them.

“It is no longer fashionable to continue to cry out for help. We must now be alert and ready to confront these killers. This is another way we can assist the security agencies in combating this menace since they are obviously over stretched beyond limits,” he said.

Ortom emphasised the need for the federal government to collaborate with his administration and intensify military operations that will route out suspected killer herders from Benue and other neighbouring states.

The governor said, “It is time to end this unnecessary shedding of innocent blood. We can do it if we cooperate with each other. The situation where killer herders take shelter with our neighbours, sneak in and kill our people without provocation will not be tolerated any longer.

“Let the security agencies continue to cooperate with us in Benue to end this bloodletting. Let us dislodge these invaders from wherever they may be hiding for peace to return to our communities.”