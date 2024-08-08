ADVERTISEMENT
Arik Air settles $2.5m debt to resume flight operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The airline extended gratitude to all the stakeholders who played crucial roles in resolving the recent impasse.

Arik aircraft
Arik aircraft

Ilegbodu, in a statement issued in Lagos, assured numerous customers that the airline would ensure a smooth and seamless return to service

“During our brief pause, we have been dedicated to ensuring a smooth and seamless return to service, preparing to welcome you back on board with the comfort and reliability you expect from us.

“Our entire team has been working tirelessly to enhance your travel experience. From our friendly ground staffers to our attentive flight crews, everyone at Arik Air is ready and eager to serve you, once again.

“Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, you can rely on Arik Air to get you to your destination, smoothly and comfortably,” he said.

According to him, the airline extended gratitude to all the stakeholders who played crucial roles in resolving the recent impasse.

He said that their support and cooperation was instrumental in the airline’s return to the skies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA), in July, ordered the grounding of Arik Air operations; following an alleged failure to pay 2.5 million dollar debt it owed Atlas Petroleum Int’l Ltd.

NAN also recalled that on Aug. 2, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Arik Air’s flight operations as well as the grounding of its three affected aircraft – 5NMJF; 5NMJQ; and 5NBKX -.

News Agency Of Nigeria

