Arewa youths dare Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria

This was made known in a statement signed by the President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima on Sunday.

  • Published:
Arewa youths dare Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria play

Nnamdi Kanu

(AFP)

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has dared the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria.

This is in reaction to a comment made by the IPOB leader during his broadcast on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Kanu, during his speech, described Nigeria as a zoo and promised to return with hell.

Cheap blackmail

Speaking on the IPOB leader’s comments, the President of the group, Yerima Shettima described them as noise.

Shettima also said that Nigeria has grown beyond the level of cheap blackmail.

He said “We have gone beyond this, Nigeria is too civilized and too big for that kind of cheap thread. This country is a nation where an individual cannot undermine its harmony and I do not believe that Kanu was in Jerusalem because I saw the Israel comment.

“However, if truly he is there, he doesn’t need to talk from there he should come to Nigeria and say it let us know if he is that powerful.

“Nigeria has gone beyond that level, we can’t be falling for such cheap blackmail by an individual or group of people who are actually doing there own thing and want to make it a business venture as far as I’m concern.

“He should come to Nigeria and stay in Israel and be making unnecessary noise.”

FG’s reaction

In his reaction, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed described Kanu’s re-emergence as a distraction to the country.

He said this after photos of the IPOB leader praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem surfaced on social media.

According to Mohammed, Nigeria has more pressing issues that requires the government’s attention.

ALSO READ: No evidence of Nnamdi Kanu visiting Israel – Official

Disqualify Buhari

The AYCF President, Shettima also called for the disqualification of President Buhari from the 2019 presidential election if he does not present his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate.

He said this following reports that the President did not submit his WAEC certificates to the Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shettima also said Buhari’s action will promote a negative pattern among youths in future.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

