Arewa groups demand police report into Gulak’s death, Nwosu’s arrest

CACSO in a statement by its Convener, Dr Haruna Jagindi and General Secretary, Mr Danjuma Shetima demanded that the true identity of those that assassinated Hon. Ahmed Gulak should be revealed including their sponsors.

“Nigerians, especially those from the northern part of the country are still reeling from the pain of losing such an illustrious son, whose participation in nation building cannot be forgotten.

“Report confirms that Gulak was not the only occupant of the vehicle when he was assassinated,” CACSO said in a statement.

The group noted that unmasking the identity of those behind unknown gunmen in Imo would help Nigerians take precautions and adequate sanctions meted out to those behind the dastardly act.

In the case of Chief Uche Nwosu’s abduction, CACSO demanded that the motive behind the abduction be made public to Nigerians whether within the police hierarchy or among notable politicians.

“The situation in Imo was compounded by the Gestapo style of some security agents that invaded an Anglican Church during a service in an acclaimed bid to arrest Chief Uche Nwosu, former governorship aspirant in Imo.

“These elements did not just invade the Church, but they did while fully mask up just like the popular unknown gunmen that we have in the state and they had nothing to identify or differentiate them from criminal elements.

“They were neither in uniform nor having any form or means of identification on them to prove they were security agents as required by operating standards all over the world.

“Eye witnesses had no other option than to conclude that Chief Uche Nwosu had been kidnapped because they could not point to anything tangible to identify his abductors as security agents.

“These armed men that invaded the Church must be unmasked and adequate sanctions meted out to them having engaged themselves or allowed themselves to be used illegally to break professional ethics as stipulated in The Nigeria Police Act 2020.