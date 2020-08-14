The Arewa Youth Consultative Council (AYCC) has asked the Federal Government to block 'sexual and immorally-related' websites from the Nigerian cyberspace.

In a statement signed by the group's spokesperson, Muhammad Ibrahim, on Friday, August 14, 2020, AYCC said it is concerned by the exposure of Nigerian youths to 'sexual contamination'.

The group said the exposure of Nigerian youths to sexual content is fueling a culture of indecency, immorality and increasing cases of sexual misbehaviours.

AYCC, in the letter addressed to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, called on the government to enforce a strict monitoring policy that will remove pornographic content.

"We resolved to write to you as concerned citizens to call on your quick intervention in blocking sexual and immorality related sites in the Nigerian cyberspace to sanitise the reckless behaviour and continuous immoral engagements among youths for sustainable development and progress of our societies," the statement read.

AYCC also said the government should 'force' service providers to protect Nigerians from content involving violence and terrorism.

The youth group noted that the censure will prevent future catastrophe that will erase the possibility of a lost society.

The group suggested that individuals or companies that refuse to comply with the censure should be fined millions and billions of naira, respectively.

In his response on his Twitter account, Pantami said the group should redirect the request instead to the Ministry of Information and Culture, headed by Lai Mohammed.