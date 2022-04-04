Arewa Consultative Forum asks FG to wage total war against terrorists

Recently, the killings and kidnapping of innocent victims in the country worsened as gunmen attacked facilities at the Kaduna International Airport.

Days after the attack, the terrorists blew up rail tracks on the Abuja-Kaduna route, leading to the death of eight passengers.

41 people were injured in the attack, while 21 others are believed to have been abducted.

Following the incidents, the Kaduna State Government threatened to rally the Northwest states to bring in mercenaries to fight the terrorists.

However, the ACF has rejected this idea, saying inviting foreign forces to battle against terrorists must be treated with utmost caution.

The Forum’s Secretary-General Murtala Aliyu, enjoined the military to deploy men and arms to attack terrorists’ enclaves.

He said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) calls on the entire Muslims, Christians and all religions, to embark on prayers towards the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in the North and the country in general.

“The Forum wishes the various religions utilise the entire holy month of Ramadan and the Easter period, in addition to, at least all Sundays and Fridays of the months of April and May, as a sober period to atone for our sins and pray for mercy from our creator.

“Nigeria, most especially the northern states, could not be said to be in the state of tranquillity that warrants development. The entire country cries for peace. This calls for sober reflection and absolute return to our creator for repentance.

“The ACF calls on the leadership of our political parties to structure their manifestos to address our challenges and refocus our psyche towards the peaceful growth and development of the country and not the current race for the sake of power or material gains.

“The holistic submission on the failure of governance, as attested by our governors, is an indication that all is not well in the nooks and corners of the territory called Nigeria. We have no other territory than this, so also a country but Nigeria.

“The survival of the country therefore must be paramount and lives and property of citizens, law and order and freedom of expression must be protected.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum appreciate the frustration of leaders at the sub-national level. However, we call on the governments, governors and citizens alike, to avoid any fire brigade approach on any pressing issue bedevilling the country.

“The security of the country rests on the central government and calls for a cursory, calm, implementable and lasting solution.”

On proposition to provide security escorts for trains across the country by the Nigerian Airforce, Aliyu said dedicating such operations to only railway lines would make air and road users more vulnerable to such attacks.

He, however, called on the security agency to redesign its operations and instead deploy its machinery and manpower in launching attacks on the bandits and terrorist enclaves.

“Dedicating such operations to only railway lines shall make air and road users more vulnerable to such attacks. The new dimension of the terror attacks, in the country, both on humans and infrastructure calls for total war.

“The authorities may look at the possibility of utilising volunteers, such as the ex-servicemen and women, the civilian task forces, hunters, and whatever is available to make every inch of Nigeria habitable and peaceful.”