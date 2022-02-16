RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An All Progressives Congress (APC) factional group in Osun staged a protest in Osogbo on Wednesday demanding the removal of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Wale Olokode.

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP. [Twitter:@EMUjiadughele]
Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP. [Twitter:@EMUjiadughele]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group, loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, carried placards with different inscription asking for the removal of the police commissioner.

Recommended articles

Some of the placards read: “CP, Stop being Gov. Oyetola’s stooge’’, “Freedom of Association is not a crime’’, “Osun Police, stop being biased’’, “IGP call Osun Police to order’’.

The factional group is also known as “The Osun Progressives (TOP).

NAN further reports that the protesters went to the Police Command’s headquarters in Osogbo in buses and on motorcycles with their placards to press home their demands.

Addressing newsmen at the police command’s headquarters, the factional chairman, Mr Rasak Saninsile, said the protest became necessary after his group studied the police commissioner’s disposition to political issues in the state.

Saninsile, said that the Command’s position on the attack on the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as contained in its statement on Feb. 15, was absurd and unbelievable.

“It is sad that the Command has taken its bias to the deepest level of calling a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria some absurd names.

“It is heart wrenching that the Command has caved in totally to lucre-based influence and shown unbridled loyalty by the content of its press statement.

“It is also a sad tale that the Command, without any of its men in the minister’s motorcade, concluded that the minister brought in hoodlums to disturb the peace of the state,’’ he said.

Reacting to the allegations, DCP Valentine Kanayo told the protesters that the allegations made were untrue, but promised that the protesters’ demand would be examined.

Kanayo appealed to the protesters to go about their normal business and urged them not to take laws into their hands, adding that justice would take its course.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Marwa says war against illicit drugs, trafficking yielding positive results

Marwa says war against illicit drugs, trafficking yielding positive results

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Gov. Matawalle won’t resign - APC replies PDP

Gov. Matawalle won’t resign - APC replies PDP

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]