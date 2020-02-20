The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the Federal Government is working with the government of the United States to remove Nigeria from visa ban list.

On Friday, January 31, 2020, the US government officially imposed an immigrant visa ban on six countries including Nigeria.

But Aregbesola in a tweet on Thursday, February 20, 2020, said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his ministry to “resolve issues concerning the recent restriction on issuance of Immigrant Visa.”

The minister made this known following the visit of the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard to his office on Wednesday.

Aregbesola said issues bordering on the Visa Reciprocity Policy vis-a-vis; Length of Visa Validity, Partial Refund for Rejected Visa Applications, Use of Dropbox were discussed with the US official at length.

“As directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, to resolve issues concerning the recent restriction on issuance of Immigrant Visa, we also discussed progress made on the areas of concerns listed by the US. We would continue to partner with the country for quick removal of Nigeria from the list”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the European Union is planning to impose visa restrictions on Nigerians.

This means Nigerians may no longer find it easy to get visa to travel to Germany, Italy, Spain, France and 23 other countries.

While stating that the union will not place a visa ban on Nigeria, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson says the EU could make its visas more difficult for Nigerian applicants if the country fails to meet its standards.