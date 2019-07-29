Former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has vowed to pioneer a system of heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians when he's inaugurated as minister.

Aregbesola appeared before the Senate on Monday, July 29, 2019 to be screened as one of President Muhammadu Buhari's ministerial nominees.

Senator Theodore Orji (Abia Central - PDP) raised concerns about how multiple taxation by different agencies, in all three tiers of government, affects the ease of doing business in the country. The lawmaker asked Aregbesola what he would do to encourage investment when he's inaugurated into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

In response, Aregbesola said Nigeria has neglected to compel rich people in the country to discharge their responsibilities to the nation particularly on taxation.

He said he'll advocate a just taxation system that'll bridge the inequality in the country.

He said, "I'm going to pioneer privileged taxes for those who have huge resources or wealth from which Nigerians must tap.

"I'll recommend serious taxation for wealthy people in Nigeria.

"If that will now translate into lifting the burden on the state and the local government to reduce their penchant for taxes that make poor people still give out of their inadequate resources, I'll have been satisfied."

Aregbesola, who was Osun governor between 2010 and 2018, also explained to the Senate why his administration had a controversial salary payment scheme for civil servants.

He said the state was seriously affected by economic difficulties because of his heavy investment in infrastructure that he claimed had been neglected for years before his time.

While addressing the press outside the Senate chamber after the screening, Aregbesola promised to do his best to serve majority of the people of Nigeria.