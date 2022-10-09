RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to tackle corrupt passport officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged Nigerians to stop patronising touts, scammers and unscrupulous immigration officials when applying for Nigerian passports.

A Nigerian officer holds passports for his troops preparing to board a U.S. military plane in the Nigerian capital of Abuja
A Nigerian officer holds passports for his troops preparing to board a U.S. military plane in the Nigerian capital of Abuja

Read Also

He said Nigerians must resolve to send the touts, scammers and unscrupulous immigration officials out of business.

“An illegitimate business company had been created around passport.

“It requires commitment, dedication and participation of Nigerians in eliminating and getting rid of such illegitimate business,” he said.

The minister said that as long as Nigerians want shortcut to passport processing, challenges would continue to occur in the issuance process.

According to him, those who patronise touts and unscrupulous passport officials are the ones mostly facing challenges with the process.

He therefore, said passport applicants must follow due process and help to eliminate corruption and infuse integrity into passport administration.

“Please, shun any appeal to get the passport through a third party, tout or scammers, by first of all, starting the process early.

“If I want to recommend, I will say begin, unless there is an emergency, begin the processing six months to either the expiration or renewal or getting a new one.

“If you start six months ahead, there will be no issue at all. And why is six months recommended by me? Because that is the minimum period that you can even process any visa,” he said.

Aregbesola said that within the six months, no matter how reckless the human factor involved may be, there would be no anxiety.

The minister called on the media and the public to help in curbing the menace and encourage passport applicants to do the right thing at all times.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn