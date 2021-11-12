Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, said this in a statement on Friday, in Abuja.

According to her, Aregbesola stated this while decorating the Permanent Secretary in the ministry , Dr Shuaib Belgore, with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC) Emblem 2022.

She added that they were decorated by a Team from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Nigerian Legion.

Aregbesola emphatically sounded the need for Nigerians to reward ex- servicemen who fought gallantly in ensuring the peace we all enjoy today.

He said that these also included volunteering to defend our territories in times of interventions and peace keeping operations.

According to him, veterans include the old and retired military and paramilitary officers, those who fought in battles, while some are heavily injured and incapacitated, others die.

He said that they paid the ultimate supreme price in the line of duty defending our nation, adding that all of these veterans needed to be celebrated.

“Moreso, educational scholarships is being recommended for at least a sizable number of children of these veterans to attain their educational desires to any height,” Aregbesola stressed.

The minister also noted that ex service men should be commended and celebrated in addition to making adequate and deliberate plans to cater for their dependants and widows who passionately need to be assisted.

“For instance a veteran military officer who had been incapacitated during battles should not be left to his faith, considering the fact that he has dependants who needs to be assisted.

“And, if the necessary assistance is not forthcoming, and inability to manage them, can be painful and worrisome.

“We must celebrate those who volunteer their lives for the protection of our peaceful living and our national territory,” he said.

In his remarks, Belgore said that he felt pleasant receiving members of the Nigerian Legion, adding that the responsibilities with which the Legion had been saddled with over these decades were tremendous.

Belgore further stated that the ministry was ready to partner with the AFRDC and the Nigerian Legion in the preparation for the celebration activities.

Also, the leader of the delegation, retired Group Capt. Kayode Abe, commended the minister and his team for their annual support to the course and uplift the Nigerian Legion and its activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Legion is statutorily in charge of ex-service men, those still living or widows, children of dead officers and their dependants.