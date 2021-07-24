Aregbesola urges governors to sign death warrants to decongest prisons

Speaking at the inauguration of the Osun State Command headquarters complex of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Oshogbo on Friday, July 23, 2021, the minister emphasised the need to bring cases involving the inmates to closure.

Aregbesola, who identified three avenues to decongest prisons said, governors could accelerate the wheel of justice, as many inmates had been in custody for a period longer than the maximum sentence their alleged offences carry, Punch reports.

The former governor of Osun state also urged state governments to share in the burden of decongesting custodial facilities by constructing holding centres.

He said that all the state governments needed to do was to build the facilities to specification and set aside a sum for the maintenance of inmates, while the NCS provided the personnel to man and run the facilities.

According to the minister, the third way to decongest prisons is “for state governors to summon the will to do the needful on death row convicts. There are presently 3,008 condemned criminals waiting for their date with the executioners in our meagre custodial facilities. This consists of 2,952 males and 56 females.

“In cases where appeal has been exhausted and the convicts are not mounting any challenge to their conviction, the state should go ahead, one, to do the needful and bring closure to their cases; two, set some others free on compassionate grounds, especially those who have grown old on account of the long time they have been in custody, those who are terminally ill and those who have been reformed and demonstrated exceptionally good behaviour; and three, commute others’ sentences to life or a specific term in jail.”