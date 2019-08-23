Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has tasked immigration officers and men to chart a new agenda for internal security of the country.

He gave the charge while on his first official visit to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

Aregbesola explained that once a new agenda for internal security in the country was set, most of the insecurity challenges that were faced presently would gradually be eliminated.

He called on the officers to interpret the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which was hinged on security, improvement of the economy and the war against corruption.

“If we are active in delivering these mandates and primary objectives of this administration, if there is transparency in what we do as officers, then there cannot be corruption in the country.

“I urge you to support the Comptroller-General and the interior ministry to eradicate threats to internal security,” he said.

While commending the efforts of the comptroller-general, the minister said the vision was clear that technology would be used to make the service efficient in the delivery of its core mandate and service to the nation.

“The ministry of interior has a responsibility for internal security and safety of Nigerians. This will we ensured.

“Nigerians in their movement particularly around the borders must not only be protected but must equally be studied to be sure that the movement around the world do not in anyway expose them to risk.

“Also, people who are coming in either from the neighbouring nations or from far flunk territories and nations, they must be visitors of peace and of joy.

“Should they trouble us, the NIS as the agency that guarantees peace, security and happiness of Nigerians must ensure that such persons are prevented from entering into the country,” he said.

He further said the ministry must ensure that all agencies, officers, men and staff understood that they were enhancers of internal security.

“This is from the most lowly to the highest paid officer in any of the various agencies and departments in the ministry,” he said.

Earlier, the Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede said the service had carried out a lot of reforms in terms of passports.

This, he said was in the integration of the passport with the National Identity Number (NIN)

“We are committed to ensuring that government job is done properly.

“We will continue to work at our borders to ensure only good people come into Nigeria,” he said.