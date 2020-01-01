The minister said this would empower them for meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Interior ministry, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said Aregbesola made the call in Abia.

Manga said Aregbesola made the call on Tuesday at the Ozu Day Celebration 2019 and Civic Reception in honour of deserving daughters and sons organised by the Uzuakoli Development Association (UDA), in Bende local government area of Abia.

“Absolute commitment to the education of the girl-child will ensure the quickening of her inert abilities, thus developing the family and society on the one hand and ensuring internal security on the other hand,” the minister said.

Aregbesola commended the people of Uzuakoli for recognising the potentials in the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, for her tireless contribution to the nation “especially in the area of promoting internal security and community development.

“Barr. Georgina is an efficient and reliable personality with an unquestionable tenacity and commitment to service,” Aregbesola said.

The minister said that the recognition could not have been possible if a sound educational base had not been provided for her.

He, therefore, urged parents and guardians to give more attention to the girl-child education

Earlier in her remarks, Ehuriah thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for enabling the completion and commissioning of the Gully Erosion Control and Road Improvement works at Agbozu, Umueze, Amaba and Methodist Church Compound, Obioha – Uzuakoli in Abia.

The Permanent Secretary appealed for more federal presence in the community.