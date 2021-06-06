Aregbesola says Yoruba Nation agitators are foolish and ignorant

The former Governor of Osun State said this on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his 64th birthday celebration organised for him by the Awolowo Centre for Philosophy and Ideology, at Ijebu Jesa in Osun state.

Aregbesola warned that the agitation of the secessionist group could lead to a crisis that'll last for over 50 years if a war broke out.

He said, “My most important message for this gathering is to let you know that those advocating for the Yoruba nation are fools and ignorant of the consequences of their action. Nigeria is the reason the Western nations respect the Blackman globally.

“Maybe these secessionists did not know that if any crisis or war happens in Nigeria now, its fallout will linger for another 50 years. So we must guide this unity jealously. Although things are not perfect yet, I believe we should rather advocate better government rather than agitate for secession.”

Meanwhile, Yoruba Nation agitators led by Southwest political enforcer, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho took their rally to Ekiti state on Saturday.

While addressing the group, Igboho reiterated the need for the Oduduwa Republic in view of alleged lopsidedness in the distribution of resources and relegation of Yoruba to the background in Nigeria, Punch reports.

Igboho who addressed the crowd in Yoruba said, “Enough is enough. We must stand for our freedom because we have suffered enough. We are Yoruba people and we must not be slaves in our own land.

“We have all the natural resources, but the Fulani are the ones controlling them and heading almost all establishments. It is enough. We have a lot of our youths who are graduates but there are no jobs for them! That should not be the case. These are among the reasons we said it is enough.

“We are not going to work with them. If there is no referendum, we will not vote in 2023, that is the truth.”

Previous rallies of the Yoruba Nation agitators in Ibadan and Oyo State were scuttled as security operatives sealed the venue of the rallies.