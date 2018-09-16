news

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has advised members of the public to disregard media reports that the Accountant General of Osun State, Mr Alaba Akintayo Kolawole, tendered his resignation a couple of weeks ago.

Some sections of the press had reported Mr. Kolawole’s resignation, citing a fall-out in the corridors of power in the Southwest State.

But in a statement sent to Pulse on Mr. Aregbesola's behalf by Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, who is the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun, the state government said “Mr Kolawole retired from service on account of reaching the threshold age of 60 years few days back, in line with the civil service rules and practice”.

The statement added that the former Accountant General “had served the state meritoriously in various capacities since he joined the service some decades ago and rose to be appointed the Accountant General of the state by Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2012 when he reached the pinnacle of his career.

“Mr Kolawole was known to be diligent and hardworking in his duties while in office and the service will miss him and his contributions.

“Meanwhile, the Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated Mr. Kolawole for successfully retiring from service and wish him well in his future endeavors".

It further read that “the insinuation that Mr Kolawole resigned his appointment is not true and should be disregarded accordingly.

“The government wishes Mr Kolawole well in the journey of life”.