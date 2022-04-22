RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, says it is impossible to swap inmates in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service with free citizens.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

The minister said the on Friday in Abuja in his opening remarks at the third and fourth quarter 2021 performance review meeting of the ministry and its agencies.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that rumour mills had been replete with stories about how the Nigerian Correctional Service swaps inmates with free citizens.

“The allegations we hear are worrisome and most are false and almost impossible.

“There is a minimum setback between our facilities and human development areas, but if it’s not being enforced at some correctional services, we will ensure the enforcement,’’ he said.

The minister assured that no such swapping would be tolerated under his watch, stressing that government would further secure already properly-secured facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Services.

Speaking on current delays in the issuance of travel passports, Aregbesola said the integration of the National Identity Number (NIN) with names database was responsible.

He stressed that Nigerians must know that if the names on their passport bio data and NIN do not tally, it would be difficult to prove that such names identified one person.

“We must integrate NIN with passports and that’s why most of the delays are not caused by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“For as long as your bio data integrates with your NIN which is in the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), then you have no issue.

“If the database of NIMC cannot accept your bio data, then the issuance of passport will be difficult,’’ he said.

Aregbesola also blamed periodic server failure at the NIMC for delay in confirmation of NIN and consequently the issuance of passports.

“Tally in arrangement of names is important as these little things conspire against speedy processing of passports.

“Most applicants do not care about these minute details even though we have digitalised the entire application process,” he said.

He said the ministry and the NIS were working to ensure that passports applicants were able to track their applications online.

Agencies of the ministry are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Fire Service and the NIS.

The minister urged the agencies to pay serious attention to public perception about them.

“What you get the public to see and believe is of great importance and if a user of your service is dissatisfied with your service, then act, appropriately,’’ Aregbesola Advised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Anambra govt sends tax demand notices to indigenes via text messages

Anambra govt sends tax demand notices to indigenes via text messages

2023 Presidency: North picks Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

2023 Presidency: North picks Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt

NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt

INEC directs parties to submit membership register 30 days before primaries

INEC directs parties to submit membership register 30 days before primaries

LAUTECH admits 24,704 undergraduates; 753 bag first class degrees

LAUTECH admits 24,704 undergraduates; 753 bag first class degrees

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Court sacks former House of Reps Speaker, Dogara for defecting to APC

Court sacks former House of Reps Speaker, Dogara for defecting to APC

2023: Olubadan prays for Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s president

2023: Olubadan prays for Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s president

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]