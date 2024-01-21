ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

Nurudeen Shotayo

Aregbesola argued that a society has the potential to achieve progressive transformation when non-state actors contribute to human and infrastructural development.

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]
Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Recommended articles

The former Osun State Governor said this during the inauguration of projects and empowerment programme sponsored by the Osun Economic Development Team in Osogbo on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

He sought the cooperation of good-spirited individuals and other stakeholders in complementing the government's efforts at bringing development to the people, noting that the difficult phase the country was going through had sowed a seed of doubts in people's minds about democracy.

He commended the Osun Economic Development Team for playing a leading role in community development and empowerment of the people, especially in Osogbo, the Osun capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will like to admonish us all to keep our hope alive. Things are very tough now, making many to have doubts on democracy.

"Whatever mistake we make in democracy will also be corrected through democracy. In the end we shall triumph and will have cause for gladness and rejoicing, he said.

Recalling his time at the helms of the state’s affairs, the former minister said, “When we were at the helm in Osun, for the eight years, we made human and infrastructure development our priority.

"The reason for this is not far-fetched. Development does not occur in a vacuum. Humans drive development. These humans must first be developed with the cultivation of their intellect through education and sound moral instruction,” her added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians deserve whatever they voted for - Amaechi

Nigerians deserve whatever they voted for - Amaechi

We had the option to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu in his hideout - Buhari

We had the option to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu in his hideout - Buhari

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

Nabeeha's sisters regain freedom from Abuja kidnappers

Nabeeha's sisters regain freedom from Abuja kidnappers

Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits

Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits

How we tracked kidnappers' phone calls to arrest 3 suspects in Abuja - Police

How we tracked kidnappers' phone calls to arrest 3 suspects in Abuja - Police

1 pupil dead, 10 injured in Kaduna explosion

1 pupil dead, 10 injured in Kaduna explosion

Nigeria loses author of The Village Headmaster, Prof Anezi Okoro, at 94

Nigeria loses author of The Village Headmaster, Prof Anezi Okoro, at 94

Why we demolished buildings in Enugu Centenary City – Official

Why we demolished buildings in Enugu Centenary City – Official

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan