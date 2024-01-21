Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

The former Osun State Governor said this during the inauguration of projects and empowerment programme sponsored by the Osun Economic Development Team in Osogbo on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

He sought the cooperation of good-spirited individuals and other stakeholders in complementing the government's efforts at bringing development to the people, noting that the difficult phase the country was going through had sowed a seed of doubts in people's minds about democracy.

He commended the Osun Economic Development Team for playing a leading role in community development and empowerment of the people, especially in Osogbo, the Osun capital.

“I will like to admonish us all to keep our hope alive. Things are very tough now, making many to have doubts on democracy.

"Whatever mistake we make in democracy will also be corrected through democracy. In the end we shall triumph and will have cause for gladness and rejoicing, he said.

Recalling his time at the helms of the state’s affairs, the former minister said, “When we were at the helm in Osun, for the eight years, we made human and infrastructure development our priority.