The former governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola reportedly advised graduating students of Fountain University, Osogbo not to bother looking for jobs after their graduation.

Aregbesola advised the students on Monday, January 14, 2019, at the 8th convocation of the university, where he was honoured with a doctorate in science.

The former governor while addressing the graduands urged them to think of being self-employed and employ five other people rather than become job seekers.

According to Punch, Aregbesola criticized the inability of the nation’s education system to solve some of the basic challenges facing the country, adding that Nigeria’s knowledge base was low and it had led to low productivity among the graduates.

He said, “To me education is the means through which a good society can be guaranteed. The objectives of education include character formation, social responsibility, value orientation and financial independence. As a result, the university as the pinnacle of education, must set goals for itself and the society.

“Our knowledge base as a country is low, judging by the low knowledge productivity of Nigeria. Skills and competence to build a good society are still missing. I want to urge you graduands to go out and demonstrate what you have acquired during your school days, struggle to create and be of good character because character is key. Don’t bother to look for jobs. Make effort to be self-employed and employ five others.”

Fountain University is an Islamic faith-based tertiary institution established by the Nasrul-lahi-li fathi Society in 2007.