The newly appointed Minister of the Interior Ministry, Rauf Aregbesola has admitted that he does not know much about the ministry.

Aregbesola said this when he visited the ministry, shortly after he was inaugurated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

While addressing staff members of the ministry, Aregbesola said that he had no idea of the ministry’s policies and operations.

He, however, instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary, Georgina Ehuriah to take charge of the ministry till Monday, August 26, 2019, when he will resume.

He said, “My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers.”

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the permanent secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment.”

The former governor of Osun State also urged the officials of the ministry be to be ready for more work saying he will be demanding much more from them.

Ehuriah, while welcoming ex-governor to the ministry said, the ministry needed a focused person like Aregbesola to lead it because of its strategic position in the security architecture of the country.

The Permanent Secretary added that the formal handover ceremony will take place on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Meanwhile, Aregbesola has updated his Twitter profile with his new political appointment immediately after his inauguration.