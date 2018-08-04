Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Archbishop of Lagos tasks INEC on 2019 elections

In Lagos Archbishop tasks INEC on 2019 elections

Martins made the call at the 20th anniversary of his Episcopal ordination and sixth installation anniversary, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse Opinion: Your PVC is more useless than you think play

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

(Guardian)

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, on Saturday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to do its best to ensure credible and transparent general elections in 2019.

Martins made the call at the 20th anniversary of his Episcopal ordination and sixth installation anniversary, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

“In the recent governorship election in Ekiti, we were regaled with stories of how votes were openly traded like a commodity put up for sale between voters and major political parties.

“What a tragedy that such a scenario was allowed to play out unchecked at a time when change in all its ramifications is the expectation of all and sundry?” he asked.

The archbishop said that Nigeria needed reconfiguration for meaningful development.

He also called for improved security and welfare of the citizens.

“Our country is rated as having a large number of impoverished citizens,’’ he said.

He urged the three tiers of government to create more jobs for the youth to curb vices.

“Millions of our university graduates are doing odd jobs -driving taxis, selling recharge cards and manning betting joints (Baba Ijebu), just to eke out a living.

“Corruption still thrives; religious intolerance, injustice, nepotism, kidnapping, armed robbery and all forms of social ills still continue to slow down development,” he said.
He called for more participation of the younger generation in governance.

According to the cleric, many youths are enterprising and possess ideas that can be tapped for national development.

“The money politics that still rule our nation makes new people who are not aligned to the old order not to find a foothold in our political landscape.

“For how long shall this continue?’’ he asked.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Martins was ordained on Sept. 18, 1983, and appointed first Bishop of Abeokuta on Oct. 24, 1997.

He was appointed the Archbishop of Lagos on July 25, 2012, and enthroned as Archbishop on Aug. 4, 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
2 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
3 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Governorship Poll PDP candidate Eleka files 700-page petition
Fayemi PDP's governorship candidate challenges governor-elect's victory
Kwara APC Court stops Oshiomhole, NWC from dissolving party executive
Mahmood Yakubu INEC chairman appeals against court order for his arrest
Mahmood Yakubu Group urges NJC to investigate bench warrant against INEC chairman
Alhassan Buhari gives Mama Taraba blessing to contest in gubernatorial election
Timi Frank Ex APC spokesman warns against plans to reconvene Senate illegally
In Oyo INEC says 60% of unclaimed PVCs belong to Ibadan residents
INEC Agency decries low rate of PVCs’ collection in Ebonyi

Local

How to start a cooking gas business
Cooking Gas Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter
Card reader rejects PDP candidate Prof. Kolapo Olusola’s card
Permanent Voter Cards PVC: Ohaneze appeals to citizens to register
Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello.
Abubakar Bello Niger Gov. drums support for Nigerian military
Nigerian Air Force fighter jet
Boko Haram NAF fighter jet destroys terrorists hideout in Borno