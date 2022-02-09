RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arabi commends Buhari’s commitment to public service reforms

Mr Dasuki Arabi, the Director-General, Bureau, Public Service Reforms, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his adherence to the succession arrangements in the management of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDGs).

Arabi gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the gesture of the president was in line with the reforms of the public service being pursued by the bureau.

“We have Mr Aliyu Tahir, the Managing Director of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Mr Buki Ponle, the Managing Director, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and many government agencies benefiting from this gesture.

“We have seen the first step of the actualisation of the reforms that have been introduced: Succession of management and mentorship in the public service.

“Any individual who has worked or is working in an office and is given the mantle of leadership will have a better way of handling issues and proffering solutions to same issues.”

According to Arabi, this has led to the emergence of internal persons becoming chief executives of federal government agencies.

”This is what we hope should be reciprocated in all agencies of government.

“So, that we have people from the in house, retired or still in service to take over the mantle of leadership in MDAs.”

Arabi also commended the president for issuing directive for MDAs to collaborate and render more efficient; quality service to Nigerians.

“It is in the interest and spirit of that, that we are hosting and being hosted by MDAs and prior to that, the bureau had played a great role in reforms in the public service.

“Any opportunity we have to meet with chief executives, we highlight some of the challenges and problems around our reforms, which is of best practice and service delivery,” the D-G added.

The bureau had since 2004 introduced reforms in various sectors to entrench best practices for the attainment of functional, effective and efficient socio-economic system in the country.

