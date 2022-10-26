Aptitude test: Unical arrest one for impersonation

Austin told NAN that the suspect was caught after writing the Computer Based Test for six candidates who were seeking admission into the institution.

“The suspect, Uwakwe, was arrested by our security operatives after they detected that he had stayed longer than expected on the computer.

“When he was arrested, he was already trying to log in the personal identity number for the seventh candidate.

“He was using five minutes for each paper during the examination.

“At this point, all the six candidates he wrote for can never have their results, and they have risked their admission status with the university,” he said.

He told NAN that investigation was ongoing to unravel if there was any connivance with any staff of the institution or security personnel.

He said that the suspect would be handed over to external security agency for further investigation and necessary action.

While showing remorse for his act, Uwakwe pleaded with the university management for forgiveness.

“They promised to give me N50,000 to write for seven candidates; out of that amount, I have collected N40,000 and was left with a balance of N10,000.

“I came all the way from Abia to write the examination for the candidates. I am good in computer operation, that was why they contacted me.