Approved dress code for female police officers is illegal, says Ex-DIG

In a statement last week Friday by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, the new dress allows female police officers to wear stud earrings and hijab under their berets or peak caps while in uniform.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Benin, Osayande said the approval of hijab for female police officers or stud earrings is wrong and should not be allowed.

The retired DIG described the newly-approved dress code as illegal and unconstitutional, adding that the new dress code will bring confusion and chaos to the Police Force.

Osayande pointed out that the police should not have ethnic and religious colouration, alleging that the action is to Islamise Nigeria.

He said, “Though the 1999 Constitution was imposed on Nigerians, the same does not give the IG the constitutional rights to say that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the use of hijab, which is a Muslim mode of dressing for the Nigerian Police. The police should not have ethnic and religious colouration.

“The Constitution of Nigeria is the highest law of the land, and the Constitution says that if any other law is in variance with the constitution, that law will be null and void.

“There is a part of the Constitution that established Nigerian Police Council, which has the President as the chairman; it has the chairman of the Police Service Commission as member and the 36 state governors are also members. They are the only ones that have the constitutional right to approve dressing code for the Nigerian Police.”