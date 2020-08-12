The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the applicants, who spoke in Ibadan on Tuesday, said that the 50-minute examination was hitch free.

An applicant, Toluwalope Adeogun, described the conduct of the examination as impressive and unprecedented, saying it went well.

“The examination was well conducted, the candidates were well spaced and there was no examination malpractice,” she said.

Another applicant, Adedoye Akintomiwa, said that the exercise was peaceful and that it was well organised.

Also, Esther Adeoje, an applicant, said that the exercise was smooth, noting that the examination was on General Studies, Education, Physics and Mathematics.

“At one point the network had issues but we were able to overcome it. The government tried, they did well and we didn’t really have any challenge,” she said.

The Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Pastor Akinade Alamu, said that 441 first-class graduates from different fields applied to write the test that began in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Alamu said that the interest of best candidates in teaching service, portend significant turnaround for the education sector in the state.

He added that the present administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde had ensured all other inputs to achieve success had been provided.

“We are happy to have the best applicants, especially the first-class graduates taking part in this exercise.

“The government of Oyo State is desirous of lifting education to a higher level so that we will have as much as the best among our applicants.

“We want to bring back the pride attached to teaching in the old, it is the best profession and if we have the best hands joining, it is a good omen.

“The scores at the interview level will place applicants higher, we have a mark for NCE, we have different marks for graduates and there is a higher mark for first class, this shows that the whole thing will be based on merit.

“The present government is concerned with the upliftment of education in the state, this is why we decided that before we appoint anybody as teacher, such a person must be qualified, competent and ready to work in line with the passion of the governor for education.

“I believe this will raise the standard of education in the state and will catapult the performance rating of our state to the first three,” he said.

Alamu said that the inputs earlier made available to the education sector by the present administration such as the distribution of compendium of past questions of subjects, the intervention classes and distribution of books, among others, were indications of a state that was always planned.

Also, Dr Muyiwa Bamgbose, a consultant for the Oyo State Post Primary School Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), said that the exercise had been going on fine.

He said further: “There are issues that are not uncommon or unusual. Some people are struggling with the computer. And today we are conducting the examination for those who will be teaching computer science and physics, so we expect them to be the guru themselves.

“So we have seen someone who is going to teach computer science but cannot scroll, this is expected, there are people around to guide them not really help them but guide them. I believe there is no problem”.

Bamgbose said that there was time constraint mainly as many people could not confirm their email address, adding that using computer based-tests in Nigeria had come to stay.

“They must be computer literate, this is 2020. I think the average person who is doing something formal or official should be computer literate. It is now like biro and paper. It is a basic thing,” he said.

Mr Tojuade Adedoyin, the state chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), while commenting on the exercise, said that the CBT test was the first of its kind, as it indicated an approach to probity and professionalism in public service.

He maintained that the system would allow for the recruitment of the best among the candidates against the allotment of candidates to political office holders that used to hold sway before now.

At the exercise was the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs Grace Oderinde, members of staff of the commission and officials of the University of Ibadan CBT hall.