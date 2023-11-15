ADVERTISEMENT
Appeal Court reserves judgment in Nasarawa governorship election dispute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The panel thereafter reserved the judgment and said that the date would be communicated to the parties.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule [DailyPost]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal, in a split 2-1 judgment on Oct. 2, declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Sule had won the poll on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress(APC).

At the hearing of the matter in Abuja, parties argued their grounds before the three-man panel led by Justice Onyemenam Uchechukwu.

The court also reserved judgment on the cross-appeal filed by the PDP candidate challenging the dissenting judgment of the tribunal.

Earlier, Messrs Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Counsel to Gov. Sule, adopted his five grounds of appeal and called on the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and uphold the dissenting judgment.

On his part, Kanu Agabi (SAN), counsel to Ombugadu, adopted his brief of argument and urged the court to dismiss the appeal by the governor and uphold the judgment of the tribunal.

