Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

Bayo Wahab

Sowore said the court believes the restriction placed on him was excessive.

Omoyele Sowore (DailyPostNG)
The movement restriction on human rights activist and convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore has been lifted by a Court of Appeal in Abuja.

In 2019, a Federal High Court restricted Sowore’s movement to Abuja following charges of treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.

But on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the appeal court ruled that Sowore could now leave Abuja but not travel out of Nigeria.

Announcing this on his Twitter page, Sowore said the court believes the restriction placed on him was excessive.

The publisher and human rights activist was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2019 presidential election.

Bayo Wahab

