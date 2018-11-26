Appeal Court grants accelerated hearing in suit against Kashamu

news

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Monday granted a motion seeking for accelerated hearing in a suit challenging an order obtained by a faction of the Ogun State PDP chapter led by Sen. Buruji Kashamu.

The suit was filed by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and two others against the order of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State which directed INEC to recognise the list of candidates by the Kashamu faction of PDP as represented by Chief Bayo Dayo led executives in Ogun State.

The three man panel, led by Justice Tsammani Haruna, granted the motion for accelerated hearing and motion for “shorten’" the time within which counsel can file their processes filed by PDP Counsel, Emeka Etaiaba (SAN).

Haruna ordered both the respondents and the appellants to file all their briefs within 14 days within which date for hearing of the appeal would be fixed.

The judge said that it was when the parties completely filed their brief that hearing date will be communicated to the counsel, saying the court was of the opinion that parties may not meet the time line if given date by the court.

Earlier, counsel to Kashamu’s faction, Alex Iziyon, said he was not opposing the motion moved by Etiaba.