Okowa gave the assurance on Monday after inspecting the ongoing work at the complex located at Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba.

The governor said that finishing touches were being made to ensure that everything was in place before the inauguration.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far on the project, noting that the court would bring a lot of relief to Deltans who travelled long distance to other states to seek justice.

“We were here a few weeks before the Christmas holidays to inspect this project and from what we can see now, the contractor has done very well; a lot of work has been carried out on this project.

“This project is due for inauguration on the 3rd of February, which is two weeks from today.

“Although I believe that there are still a few more things to be done, the contractor has given the assurance that within one week the project will be completed.

“Four states were approved to have Courts of Appeal and I am happy that we are set, everything is in place as we will meet with the date set for its inauguration,” he said.

Okowa said that with a division of Court of Appeal in Delta, there would be speedy delivery of justice for the people.

He said that the risk of going to other states and travelling long distances in search of justice would now be eliminated.

“We are happy as a people and as a state that we are making progress in all spheres of life,” he said.

ALSO READ: Buhari meets UK PM, seeks extradition of fugitives to answer corruption charges

Okowa also inspected the Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat project where he noted that the completion would provide an environment conducive for the traditional rulers to discuss issues concerning their kingdoms.

He acknowledged the contributions of traditional rulers to the development of the state, particularly in ensuring peaceful co-existence in their domains.

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor; his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, among others.