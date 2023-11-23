ADVERTISEMENT
Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

Bayo Wahab

The appellate court affirmed Sule's victory 52 days days after the election tribunall in Nasarawa sacked him.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sule as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

But in its judgement in October, the Election Petitions Tribunal in Nasarawa sacked the governor and declared David Umbugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the contest.

Following the appeal by the governor, the appellate court while delivering its judgment on Thursday, November 23, 2023, reversed the sack of the governor.

According to Channels TV, the three-member panel led by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam held that the tribunal, led by Ezekiel Ajayi, acted in grave error in using witness statements on oath not front-loaded as required by law to arrive at the unjust conclusion of nullifying the election of the governor.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

