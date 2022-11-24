RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Appeal Court affirms Maina’s son conviction for money laundering

The Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld the conviction of Faisal, the son of the jailed former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, for conspiracy and money laundering.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu, the court held that Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja was right to have convicted Faisal.

The appellate court was of the view that being a first time offender, the trial court ought not to have handed the convict the maximum punishment under the law.

The convict had approached the court of appeal to register his disagreement with the trial court’s judgment.

Justice Okon Abang, in his judgment ,on 0ct. 7, 2021 held that Faisal, who was sentenced in absentia, was guilty of all the three-count charge preffered against him by EFCC

Abang sentenced him to a five-year jail term in count one bordering on money laundering offenses, and 14 years imprisonment on count two.

The judge, also, sentenced him to five years in prison on count three which bordered on asset declaration offense.

Abang however, ruled that the prison terms would run concurrently.

Abang said the EFCC proved beyond reasonable doubt that Faisal operated a fictitious bank account with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), through which his father, Mr Maina, laundered the sum of N58.1million.

The court noted that the funds deposited into the account that was operated in the name of Alhaji Faisal Farm 2 were sequentially withdrawn by the convict and his father, between October 2013 and June 2019.

