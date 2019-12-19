The Court of Appeal in Lagos has on Thursday, December 19, 2019, dismissed an appeal by a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike.

Nwobike had approached the court in a bid to challenge his conviction by the Lagos State High Court.

According to Punch, the lawyer was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by inducing court registrars to ensure that his cases were assigned to his preferred judges so he could obtain favourable judgments.

In April 2018, Justice Raliat Adebiyi convicted Nwokobi of 12 counts and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment.

Following his conviction, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee stripped the senior lawyer of his SAN title.

Displeased with Lagos State High Court’s verdict, Nwokobi had proceeded to the appeal court to challenge the court’s ruling.

But the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal and affirmed his conviction by the lower court.