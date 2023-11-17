ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

Bayo Wahab

The court said the APC and ts candidate failed to prove the electoral malpractice allegations against the Governor of Bauchi State.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.

The court dismissed the appeal challenging his election on Friday, November 17, 2023.

A three-member panel unanimously held that the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, AVM Sadique Abubakar lacked merit.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of malpractices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 against Mohammed and the PDP.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

