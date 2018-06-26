news

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has warned that the killing of defenseless citizens by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, risked sparking a Christian-Muslim religious war in Nigeria.

Some 86 persons were killed in Plateau communities on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Reports say locals clashed with nomadic herdsmen, sparking a crisis that has led to police and military deployment to the troubled region.

More than 500 persons have died in Nigeria from farmers-herders clashes since the turn of the year in the ethnically and religiously diverse middle belt region.

And in January, Benue State buried 73 of its residents --allegedly killed by herdsmen of Fulani extraction--in mass graves.

Reacting to the weekend killings of persons in Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, Apostle Suleman said the herdsmen were determined to start an avoidable problem that will be irreversible—a crises between Christians and Muslims.

“It is now very clear that under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari, the herdsmen are pushing the country to the precipice and are desirous to start a war that will lead to the disintegration of Nigeria—a war between Christians and Muslims,” Apostle Suleiman said in a statement signed by his Communications Manager, Mr. Phrank Shaibu.

Disarming herdsmen

Suleman urged the federal government to put in place a programme that will disarm the killer herdsmen instead of using billions of tax payers’ money to establish ranches, which amount to creating safe havens for murderers.

“Why is the federal government establishing ranches for private citizens? Who is Buhari establishing ranches for? Ranches for men with assault rifles and inadvertently legalising murder?" Suleman queried.

He reiterated his warning that any attempt to massacre Christians in any part of Nigeria, will precipitate a crisis of epic proportions, the end of which no one can predict.

The fiery pastor commended Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for his "quick intervention by way of declaration of dusk to dawn curfew which averted what would have been a crisis of huge proportion".

The statement said the Buhari led All Progressive Congress (APC) administration should forget re-election if the serious security problems currently confronting the nation are not addressed.

Suleman called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice, to prevent a reccurrence.

Apostle Suleman prayed God to grant repose to the souls of the deceased and also grant members of their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.