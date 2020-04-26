The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has asked the Federal Government to allow Men of God to heal coronavirus patients in Nigeria.

In a video posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, April 25, 2020, appealed to the Federal Government to permit clerics with divine healing gifts to go isolation centres across the country to pray for the sick.

Suleiman said allowing pastors who are anointed to pray for the sick is the only way to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While calling on the government, the pastor said, “Please, permit us to go and pray for COVID-19 patients. Allow us to go there (isolation centres), that is why there are men of God.

“If you are really anointed to pray for the sick, this is the time because what is holding the world is sickness. So, we’re begging the government to permit us into isolation centres, that is the only way we can reduce this nonsense because it will improve everyday.

“There are people with the gift of healing, God has gifted them to pray for the sick. It is not fake, gimmick or arranged. It is there in them. Permit us so that we can prove there are prophets in Nigeria.”

Suleiman also said the permission to heal coronavirus patients in the country would stamp out the perception on social media that Men of God can’t do anything about the pandemic.

He said, “Permit us so that the ridicule and all that can reduce. We’re not telling you we can heal all of them but by the time we are through with them, you’ll see significant difference. If they are 20 before, at least 18 will be cleared because that is what God can do.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned against unscientific claims suggesting cure for the coronavirus pandemic.