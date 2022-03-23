Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Oladeinde said that an integrity assessment would be carried out on the bridge to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence to it and for its adequate rehabilitation.

He advised motorists heading toward Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use the Ijora/Apapa route or the Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect the Marina and head on to their desired destinations.

Alternatively, he also advised that motorists could pass through Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and the Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys.

Oladeinde said that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials were already on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences.