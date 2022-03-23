RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has shut down Eko Bridge while diverting traffic to other routes for the safety of motorists following the inferno which engulfed the Apongbon axis of the bridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]
Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who announced the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos also listed out the alternative routes that motorists should ply.

Recommended articles

Oladeinde said that an integrity assessment would be carried out on the bridge to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence to it and for its adequate rehabilitation.

He advised motorists heading toward Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use the Ijora/Apapa route or the Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect the Marina and head on to their desired destinations.

Alternatively, he also advised that motorists could pass through Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and the Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys.

Oladeinde said that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials were already on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences.

The Commissioner empathised with owners of shops razed down during the inferno, assuring them and the residents of Lagos State that the government was fully committed to ensuring safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni warns aggrieved protesters over OAU VC's appointment

Ooni warns aggrieved protesters over OAU VC's appointment

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

N-power: FG to use N14bn to train 50,000 non-graduates for 9 months

N-power: FG to use N14bn to train 50,000 non-graduates for 9 months

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Anambra govt cries out over N513.9bn tax debts

Anambra govt cries out over N513.9bn tax debts

11 inmates bag degrees from NOUN in Enugu

11 inmates bag degrees from NOUN in Enugu

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa threatens to leak Makinde's dirty secrets

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)