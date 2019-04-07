In an interview with Punch, Oye said during the build-up to the February 23 presidential election, he was advocated that the Igbos should give some of their votes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The last election was a tragedy for our people. I was among those who spoke against putting all our eggs in one basket. My idea was that if we could give President (Muhammadu) Buhari about 40 per cent, then, the balance could go to anyone who we so much loved. But today, we have lost out. It was that mistake that we made on February 23. That is having serious impact on our people in Lagos. The people there voted for a party they saw as theirs and didn’t want Ndigbo to do otherwise. When you go to Rome, behave like Romans”.

In 2019 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari lost all the five states in the South-East to the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whose running mate, Peter Obi hails from the region.