APC's Ani wins Ebonyi South Senatorial by-election, to replace Umahi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ani will replace the former Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, in the red chamber after he vacated his seat to serve as the Minister of Works in the President Tinubu government.

Ani won with 46,270 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ifeanyi Eleje of APGA who garnered 3,513.

Silas Onu of the PDP polled 2,783 votes and Linus Okorie of the LP scored 2,710 votes in the election.

Returning Officer for the Ebonyi South Senatorial election, Eze Uchechukwu, disclosed this on Sunday in Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Eze, Prof. Ani, having certified by the law, is declared the winner and is returned elected.

The returning officer earlier announced a total votes of 56,363 were cast, while rejected votes were 695.

Ani will replace the former Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, in the red chamber after he vacated his seat to serve as the Minister of Works in the President Bola Tinubu government.

APC's Ani wins Ebonyi South Senatorial by-election, to replace Umahi

