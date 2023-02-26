ADVERTISEMENT
APC wins Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Olatunji Akinosi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s election for Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency seat in Ogun .

APC wins Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency seat.
Ajadi said that Akinosi polled 44,568 votes to defeat his main rival, Mustapha Adekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 18,509 votes.

Ajadi said the APC candidate ,having won the highest number of votes,had won the the election for the constituency.

“I, Prof. Ajadi, by the power conferred on me as the INEC Returning Officer for this election and having scored the highest number of votes, hereby declared Akinosi returned and elected,” Ajadi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

