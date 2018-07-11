Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari's APC using EFCC, ICPC to pursue political opponents - Obasanjo

Obasanjo Buhari's APC using EFCC, ICPC to pursue political opponents, Ex-President says

He also alleged that judges are being intimidated to do the ruling party's bidding in election petitions

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC using EFCC, ICPC to pursue political opponents - Obasanjo play

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo with President Muhammadu Buhari

(APC/AFP)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives' Congress (APC) of using the instruments of state to execute a witch-hunt of political opponents.

While speaking at a colloquium in Abuja, Obasanjo alleged that the federal government has been using anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to pursue its opponents.

He said the Ministry of Justice is being used to perpetuate the abuse of power, too, noting that judges are being intimidated to do the ruling party's bidding in election petitions.

He said, "Some institutions created for normal administration and dispensation of justice, like the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Ministry of Justice are being directed to witch-hunt and pursue political opponents.

"The use of intimidation, violence and physical attacks have started in some states. It is understood that judges are already being intimidated so as to prepare them to do the ruling party's bidding in election petitions. All these are visible in today's practice of democracy in Nigeria."

The former president warned that Nigeria's democracy has a long way to go, saying that still plagued by dangerous signs.

"For me, that after almost 20 years of the beginning of the present dispensation, it has not been derailed, is enough a development in progress, even though there are many unpalatable practises and dangerous signs that have shown their ugly heads, which is the strongest indication that our democracy is alive but, it cannot be said to be hale and hearty. Practitioners of democracy must be democrats, if you have a lot to be desired," he said.

Obasanjo advocates for more women participation

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium, "Nigeria's democracy: The journey so far and the role of women", Obasanjo said Nigeria's democracy needs to open itself up for increased participation of women.

He said an amendment needs to be made to the constitution to enforce increased participation of women in the country's democratic set up.

He said, "In this present administration, there are 15 women members in the house of representatives. It is not only unacceptable but makes mockery of gender balance.

"There must be amendment of our constitution, not to allow any gender to have less than 40 percent in any parliament.

"The health of our democracy can be judged by the participation of women. Democracy is a system of government that allows team spirit and debate before decisions are reached; it is a government for all citizens to benefit without fear or favour."

The colloquium marked the 70th birthday anniversary of Mrs. Josephine Anenih, a former Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development under the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet

Related Articles

Election 2019 How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Obasanjo Former President shows up at PDP rally in Ogun
Tinubu PDP is 'Poverty Development Party', APC National Leader says
Obasanjo Open University employs OBJ as facilitator
Obasanjo Ex-President wants review of public procurement policies to eliminate corruption
APC Party's splinter group in Oyo, Unity Forum, joins ADC
2019 Election How OBJ, ex-Generals are reportedly plotting to remove Buhari
Pulse Opinion Why God should contest in the 2019 elections
2019 Election Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President
Fayose Gov pays N50,000 per night in detention to PDP member arrested by DSS

Local

All you need to know about Kemi Adeosun NYSC certificate scandal
Kemi Adeosun All you need to know about minister’s NYSC certificate scandal
Tension as Police shoot 2, disrupt Peace Corps 20th anniversary in Abuja
Dickson Akoh 2 Shot as Police disrupt Peace Corps 20th anniversary in Abuja
We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose
Ekiti Election We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose
The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose
Ekiti Election I will tame Fayose – Governor Bello