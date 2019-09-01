The leadership of the All Progressive (APC) in Oshodi has reportedly urged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to support Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo to become the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.

According to Punch, the Oshodi APC leadership, in a message to the national leader of the party also asked Tinubu not to forget his promises to the union regarding appointments in Babatunde Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Punch reports that the message was signed by 16 members of the Oshodi/Isolo APC leaders and elders in the area.

The message read in part: “We hereby express our appreciation to the National Leader of our party, the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governor of Lagos for considering Oshodi/Isolo LGA worthy of a cabinet position in the state and your usual support for state and House of Representatives.

“We will appreciate your support as usual for one of us who has been loyal and sympathetic to our party, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), who is also interested in the chairmanship of the NURTW in Lagos State.

“Our father, mentor and pathfinder, we wish to remind you of your promise to our loyal party faithful who contested but have yet to be accommodated in this present dispensation.”

Recall that in January 2019, MC Oluomo was stabbed in the neck with a poisoned knife at Lagos APC campaign rally.