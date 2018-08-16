APC tells EFCC to checkmate use of stolen funds for election

news

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to curb the use of stolen public funds to finance elections.

The call from the ruling party is coming barely six months to the Presidential elections scheduled for February 2019.

The APC also called on the anti-graft bodies to intensify efforts at investigating and recovering public funds and assets that have been stolen by public officials.

In a statement by Yekini Nabena, acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, the APC says "fighting corruption is one of the key election promises the Party made to Nigerians and we remain solidly committed and determined to achieve it."

The party also boasted that President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to fight corruption and instilled probity in the consciousness of the people so much that the era of impunity is gradually disappearing.

"Meanwhile, in line with our promise to combat corruption, the fight against graft has been hugely successful and the gains are clear. The bold effort of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to instill probity in our national life has led to the gradual disappearance of the era of impunity," the statement said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and other allied anti-graft bodies to intensify efforts at investigating and recovering public funds and assets that have been stolen by public officials.

Fighting corruption is one of the key election promises the Party made to Nigerians and we remain solidly committed and determined to achieve it.

Our call to anti-graft agencies is imperative as we prepare for the 2019 general elections. We must check the use of stolen public funds to finance elections in this country.

Again, it is important that the Nigerian electorate have the opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and corruption test. We must ensure that we never again entrust the leadership of this great country to a gang of thieves whose sole aim is treasury looting as brazenly displayed in past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations.

An example is a current Senate presiding officer facing EFCC investigations. It is difficult to fathom how a federal lawmaker, who before his current position as an Associate Lecturer and Local Government Chairman, owns 22 high-end properties in Nigeria and other exclusive locations across the world. It is our hope that the anti-graft agencies investigating this Senate Presiding officer makes public his and other corruption probe status reports so that Nigerians can know them for who they are.

Meanwhile, in line with our promise to combat corruption, the fight against graft has been hugely successful and the gains are clear. The bold effort of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to instill probity in our national life has led to the gradual disappearance of the era of impunity.

Commendably, President Buhari in line with his tough anti-corruption stance recently signed into law the Nigerian arm of the global financial intelligence unit - Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). We are confident that the new law will boost ongoing efforts to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and check suspicious transactions, especially as we prepare for the 2019 elections.