APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan

Members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Caucus in the Senate, has said that the party remains in control of the National Assembly.

The Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who spoke on behalf of the caucus, while briefing newsmen in Abuja after about three hours closed session, said there was no cause for concern.

He said, “out of the 109 senate seats, the APC has 52, the PDP has 50, the ADC has three and APGA has two.

“Recall that we lost two of our colleagues, one from Katsina, one from Bauchi. So, we have two vacancies. If you put this together we have 109.

“I want to assure you that by the grace of God, INEC will conduct by-elections to fill in the vacancies in Bauchi and Katsina and by the grace of God they are our safest seats.

“We are still expecting some of our colleagues in the PDP who are originally our members to defect.

“They have expressed willingness to join APC and for our collleagues that have left we are still optimistic that many of them or all of them will have a change of heart.

“APC remains the majority party in the Senate and in the House of Representatives,” he said.

The lawmaker said the APC lawmakers would continue to support President President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

He gave the names of the 52 senators still with the APC to include Adamu Aliero-Kebbi, Yahaya Abdullahi-Kebbi, Bala Ibn N’Allah-Kebbi, Aliyu Wamakko-Sokoto, Ibrahim Gobir-Sokoto and Ahmed Yerima-Zamfara.

Others are, Kabiru Marafa-Zamfara, Tijjani Kaura-Zamfara, Abu Ibrahim- Katsina, Umar Kurfi-Katsina, Kabiru Gaya-Kano, Barau Jibrin-Kano, Abdullahi Gumel-Jigawa, Sabo Mohammed-Jigawa, Shehu Sani-Kaduna.

They also include, Ahmed Lawan-Yobe,Bukar Abba Ibrahim-Yobe, Ali Ndume-Borno, Abubakar Kyari-Borno, Baba Kaka Garbai-Borno, Sabi Abdullahi-Niger, David Umaru-Niger, Mustapha Mohammed-Niger, Abdullahi Adamu-Nasarawa.

Others are George Akume-Benue, Joshua Dariye Plateau, Francis Alimikhena-Edo, Andy Uchendu-Rivers, Magnus Abe-Rivers, Ovie Omo Agege- Delta, John Eno-Cross River, Nelson Effiong-Akwa Ibom, Andy Uba-Anambra, Sonni Ugboji-Ebonyi, Hope Uzodinma-Imo, Ben Uwajumogu-Imo, Danjuma Goje-Gombe,

They further include Binta Masi-Adamawa, Ahmed Abubakar-Adamawa, Yusuf Yusuf-Taraba, Oluremi Tinubu-Lagos, Gbenga Ashafa-Lagos, Solomon Adeola-Lagos, Tayo Alasoadura-Ondo.

They equally include Gbolahan Dada-Ogun, Soji Akanbi-Oyo, Ajayi Boroffice-Ondo, Yele Omogunwa-Ondo South, Abdullahi Buhari-Oyo, Babajide Omoworare-Osun, Olusola Adeyeye-Osun, Fatima Raji Rasaki-Ekiti.

“This administration of APC is focused, the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing so much for this country.

“We need to work to support the president to ensure that Nigeria reduces its deficit in infrastructure, so that the social investment we are making will come to fruition.

“Every well meaning Nigerian is supposed to support the president to fight all those few challenges that we have across the country,” he said.

Fourteen lawmakers had earlier at plenary on Tuesday, announced their defection to the PDP and other parties.