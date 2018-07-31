Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi leaves APC

Bolaji Abdullahi APC spokesman leaves APC

This was made known on Twitter by Banks Omisore the Special Assistant on International Relations to the Senate President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has left the ruling party. play

APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi

(TheCable)

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has left the ruling party.

This was made known on Twitter by Banks Omisore the Special Assistant on International Relations to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

He posted “APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abudlahi, Resigns, Joins Senate President, Bukola Saraki to PDP.”

 

Saraki dumps APC

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has announced that he has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

 

PDP spokesman congratulates Abdullahi

Kola Ologbondinyan, the spokesman of the PDP has welcomed the former APC spokesman to the party.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate my brother and colleague Mal. Bolaji Abdullahi for seeing the light, your decision to quit the APC is a welcome idea and good for democracy,” he said.

 

Also, the Kwara state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

The Governor made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Muyideen Akorede on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeachedbullet
3 Ortom EFCC investigates Benue Governor over alleged N21.3bn fraudbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President finally dumps APC
Ortom's Impeachment Benue youths warn ex-Gov Akume, others
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor dumps APC for PDP
In Imo Court stops inauguration of Ekenze as Okorocha's new deputy governor
Ahmed Ibeto Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa resigns, dumps APC for PDP
Buhari Defection will not stop us from voting PMB in 2019 – Kebbi APC
Saraki PDP, Ben Bruce welcome Senate President

Local

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Senate President, Bukola Saraki to its fold.
Saraki PDP, Ben Bruce welcome Senate President
Youths in Benue state under the aegis of Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO) 2019 have warned former Governor, George Akume and others allegedly plotting to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom to desist.
Ortom's Impeachment Benue youths warn ex-Gov Akume, others
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo
In Oyo 5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
Sexual Violence Lagos Govt begins campaign against harassment in workplaces