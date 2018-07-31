APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi leaves APC

news

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has left the ruling party.

This was made known on Twitter by Banks Omisore the Special Assistant on International Relations to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

He posted “APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abudlahi, Resigns, Joins Senate President, Bukola Saraki to PDP.”

Saraki dumps APC

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has announced that he has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

PDP spokesman congratulates Abdullahi

Kola Ologbondinyan, the spokesman of the PDP has welcomed the former APC spokesman to the party.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate my brother and colleague Mal. Bolaji Abdullahi for seeing the light, your decision to quit the APC is a welcome idea and good for democracy,” he said.

Also, the Kwara state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

The Governor made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Muyideen Akorede on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.