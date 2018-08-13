news

All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators are slated to meet with the party’s chairman, Adams Oshiomhole tonight.

According to Daily Post, today’s meeting is slated to hold at Oshiomhole’s Aso Drive office by 8:00pm.

The APC chairman has consistently called for the resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a PDP source, the Senators will be deliberating on possible ways to remove Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The source said “Senator Lawan has called for a meeting of all APC senators again.

“The meeting will hold at Oshiomhole’s office on Aso Drive at 8pm on Monday.

“The agenda is the the same – sack of the SP and DSP,” Daily Post reports.

Impeachment plot

Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank had earlier alleged that the ruling party offered Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 each (at the rate of N370 to $1), to impeach Saraki.

Frank also said that APC members in the House of Reps were offered the same amount to remove the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

PDP cautions APC