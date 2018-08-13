Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC Senators, Oshiomhole meet allegedly to discuss Saraki's removal

Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate President’s removal

Oshiomhole had vowed to seek legal means of removing Senate President Bukola Saraki following his defection to PDP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC Senators, Oshiomhole meet allegedly to discuss Saraki's removal play

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian Nigeria)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators are slated to meet with the party’s chairman, Adams Oshiomhole tonight.

According to Daily Post, today’s meeting is slated to hold at Oshiomhole’s Aso Drive office by 8:00pm.

The APC chairman has consistently called for the resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a PDP source, the Senators will be deliberating on possible ways to remove Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The source said “Senator Lawan has called for a meeting of all APC senators again.

“The meeting will hold at Oshiomhole’s office on Aso Drive at 8pm on Monday.

“The agenda is the the same – sack of the SP and DSP,” Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Saraki says Oshiomhole is behaving like a rain-beaten chicken

Impeachment plot

Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank had earlier alleged that the ruling party offered Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 each (at the rate of N370 to $1), to impeach Saraki.

Frank also said that APC members in the House of Reps were offered the same amount to remove the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

PDP cautions APC

Following reports of a plot to arrest Saraki and Ekweremadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the arrest of the Senate’s top officers might spell doom for Nigeria’s democracy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent...bullet
3 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet

Related Articles

Drama Averted National Assembly will no longer resume this week
Saraki APC insists that Senate President will be impeached
Melaye APC calls Dino a 'tree-climbing' Senator
Misau to Ojudu You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
Akpabio Senator reacts to calls for Senate to declare his seat vacant
Saraki, Ekweremadu PDP cautions APC over alleged plot to arrest Senate officers
Saraki Senate President meets Obasanjo in Ogun state

Local

Why Senate President, Bukola Saraki visited Obasanjo
Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjo
Saraki in closed door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
Saraki Senate President meets Obasanjo in Ogun state
The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.
By-Election Results Outcome represent vote of confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo ticket in 2019 – Presidency
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum