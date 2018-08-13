Oshiomhole had vowed to seek legal means of removing Senate President Bukola Saraki following his defection to PDP.
According to Daily Post, today’s meeting is slated to hold at Oshiomhole’s Aso Drive office by 8:00pm.
The APC chairman has consistently called for the resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to a PDP source, the Senators will be deliberating on possible ways to remove Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.
The source said “Senator Lawan has called for a meeting of all APC senators again.
“The meeting will hold at Oshiomhole’s office on Aso Drive at 8pm on Monday.
“The agenda is the the same – sack of the SP and DSP,” Daily Post reports.
Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank had earlier alleged that the ruling party offered Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 each (at the rate of N370 to $1), to impeach Saraki.
Frank also said that APC members in the House of Reps were offered the same amount to remove the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
Following reports of a plot to arrest Saraki and Ekweremadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the arrest of the Senate’s top officers might spell doom for Nigeria’s democracy.