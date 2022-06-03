APC screening committee disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

10 presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been disqualified.
Details of the aspirants that were disqualified are yet to be known.
This is coming after the All Progressives Congress Screening Committee had earlier screened 23 presidential aspirants.
Odigie-Oyegun, the Chairman of the screening committee, made this known when he submitted the report of his seven-member panel to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, June 3, 2022.
At the time of filing this report, details of the aspirants that were disqualified are yet to be known.
Details later...
