APC screening committee disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Details of the aspirants that were disqualified are yet to be known.

From left: Former APC National Chairmen John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole and current Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.
10 presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been disqualified.

This is coming after the All Progressives Congress Screening Committee had earlier screened 23 presidential aspirants.

Odigie-Oyegun, the Chairman of the screening committee, made this known when he submitted the report of his seven-member panel to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, June 3, 2022.

At the time of filing this report, details of the aspirants that were disqualified are yet to be known.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

