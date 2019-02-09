The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it does not know who constructed the giant broom at the city gate in Abuja.

Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, spokesman of the APC made this known while speaking with Channels Television.

The broom is the official symbol of the ruling party.

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the construction.

According to Premium Times, the spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Kassim Afegbua said “This is the most unconscionable piece of idiocy by the APC-led Federal Government to betray the fundamental objective of citing the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja devoid of any shade of partisan colouration or affiliation.

“This must be a symbol of voodooism that is deliberately erected to offend the sensibilities of others and betray the very reason why the FCT logo is a symbol of unity. A party symbol, other than being a sign of voodooism, cannot be erected at such a location to deface the point of entry to a city that symbolises our unity.

ALSO READ: Lagos is sure for APC, says Tinubu

“It is a huge joke taken too far, and the APC leadership should quickly direct the immediate removal of that poisoned chalice for the sake of our collective unity.

“That poisoned broom should be removed forthwith or we will direct FCT public gardens officials to remove it immediately.”

In his response, Isa-Onilu asked the opposition party to construct its own structure.

The APC spokesman said the broom was constructed by supporters of President Buhari’s administration.